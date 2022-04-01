Short Interest in M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Decreases By 24.5%

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,366,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 1,810,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 369.2 days.

Shares of MTHRF stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44. M3 has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

About M3

M3, Inc engages in the provision of medical related services through the Internet. It operates through the following segments: Medical Platform, Evidence Solution, Career Solution, Site Solution, Overseas, and Other Emerging Businesses. The Medical Platform segment handles domestic marketing-related services that uses the Internet.

