Short Interest in L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Drops By 19.0%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 411.0 days.

Shares of LCCTF remained flat at $$3.26 during trading hours on Friday. L’Occitane International has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45.

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

