Short Interest in LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Drops By 28.6%

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,800 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 189,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

LVOX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveVox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVOX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in LiveVox during the third quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LiveVox during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in LiveVox during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveVox during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in LiveVox during the second quarter worth $67,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVOX traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 69,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,409. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

