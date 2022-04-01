Short Interest in Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Declines By 24.1%

Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of LVTTF remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. Levitee Labs has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.
About Levitee Labs (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Levitee Labs (LVTTF)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Levitee Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levitee Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.