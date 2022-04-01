Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Increases By 24.7%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,200 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 553,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 840,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after buying an additional 1,658,280 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $74.22. 37,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,402. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $82.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.78.

