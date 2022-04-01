Short Interest in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Declines By 27.0%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
VKI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,497. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.88.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.