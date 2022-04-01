Short Interest in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Declines By 27.0%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VKI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,497. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

