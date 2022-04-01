Short Interest in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Expands By 40.8%

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the February 28th total of 319,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 20,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Dilorio sold 9,213 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $142,985.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,732 shares of company stock worth $874,514 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFU opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.08. InfuSystem has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, analysts forecast that InfuSystem will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

