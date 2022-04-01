Short Interest in Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Rises By 35.7%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,300 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 897.7 days.

Shares of Iluka Resources stock remained flat at $$8.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. Iluka Resources has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.36.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Iluka Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Iluka Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

