Short Interest in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Declines By 16.4%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,800 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 685,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEP stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average is $53.12. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $48.93 and a twelve month high of $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($1.85). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -372.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IEP. StockNews.com began coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Icahn Enterprises (Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

