Short Interest in Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Drops By 28.0%

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

GZTGF stock remained flat at $$8.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. Gazit Globe has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 15.27%.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, improvement, development, and management of income-producing real estate for mixed uses including commercial, office, and residential around the world, and focusing on densely populated urban areas in major cities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

