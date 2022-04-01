Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Expands By 47.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the February 28th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXG. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.
NASDAQ:FTXG opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $28.58.
