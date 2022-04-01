Short Interest in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Declines By 27.8%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 295.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,052,000.

FDNI traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $26.54. 5,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,614. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68.

