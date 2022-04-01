Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Drops By 25.2%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,553,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FANUY shares. Bank of America downgraded Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of FANUY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.55. 212,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,351. Fanuc has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14.

Fanuc ( OTCMKTS:FANUY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Research analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

