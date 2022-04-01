Short Interest in Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) Drops By 33.3%

Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,496,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GRST traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,399,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,620,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 million, a PE ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.31. Ethema Health has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About Ethema Health (Get Rating)

Ethema Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates substance abuse treatment center. The company operates through two segments, Rental Operations and In-Patient Services. It also operates Addiction Recovery Institute of America in West Palm Beach, Florida. The company was formerly known as GreeneStone Healthcare Corporation and changed its name to Ethema Health Corporation in April 2017.

