Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Decreases By 27.8%

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 20,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,421. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

