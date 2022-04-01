Short Interest in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ) Increases By 28.6%

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direct Selling Acquisition stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. owned 0.70% of Direct Selling Acquisition worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Direct Selling Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. 8,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,278. Direct Selling Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97.

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on businesses within the direct selling industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

