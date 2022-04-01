Short Interest in Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Decreases By 16.0%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,800 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 709,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, CEO Laurie Weisberg purchased 28,571 shares of Creatd stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $49,999.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy Frommer purchased 180,000 shares of Creatd stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 258,520 shares of company stock worth $460,448 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Creatd by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Creatd during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Creatd during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Creatd during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Creatd during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Creatd stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Creatd has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20.

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, focuses on the development of digital communities, marketing branded digital content, and e-commerce opportunities. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

