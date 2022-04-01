Short Interest in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Expands By 38.5%

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,500 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 178,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CASS shares. TheStreet cut Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.71. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.95 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 18.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 134,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 71,369 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,422 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

