Short Interest in Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Declines By 26.3%

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,100 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 1,236,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 535.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUF opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. Buzzi Unicem has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; safety sheets; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

