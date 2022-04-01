Short Interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Declines By 23.9%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 31,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BEDU stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 158,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,575. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Scholar Education has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 238,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the period. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates as a global premier education service company. The firm provides quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. It also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.