Short Interest in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Declines By 29.1%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 50,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ DRUG remained flat at $$1.52 during trading hours on Thursday. 93,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Get Bright Minds Biosciences alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Bright Minds Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a pre-clinical biosciences company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists comprises 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.