Short Interest in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Decreases By 24.0%

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,090,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 25,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BP from GBX 455 ($5.96) to GBX 450 ($5.89) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 580,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,782,525. The firm has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. BP has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $34.16.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BP will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BP by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in BP by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in BP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in BP by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 30,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About BP (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.