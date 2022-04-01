Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Increases By 34.1%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the February 28th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,097,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BNP Paribas from €78.00 ($85.71) to €72.00 ($79.12) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Societe Generale raised BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on BNP Paribas from €69.60 ($76.48) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.76.

Shares of BNPQY opened at $28.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

