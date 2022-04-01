Short Interest in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Expands By 27.5%

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKI. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 20,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.41.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

