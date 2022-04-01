Short Interest in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Decreases By 27.8%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 37,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,251. Birks Group has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $8.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Birks Group by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Birks Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Birks Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

