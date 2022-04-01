Short Interest in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Increases By 33.3%

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,700 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 281,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 93,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AZZ by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.96. 1,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95. AZZ has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

