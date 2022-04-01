Short Interest in Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Drops By 25.3%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.0 days.

Separately, Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Acciona from €36.50 ($40.11) to €37.00 ($40.66) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acciona currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:ACXIF opened at $190.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.31. Acciona has a twelve month low of $143.96 and a twelve month high of $199.15.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

