Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Sharps Compliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of SMED stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,899. The firm has a market cap of $113.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 174,370 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

