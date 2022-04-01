Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sharecare traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 66523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHCR. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $37,947,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $31,842,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $30,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sharecare by 14,692.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $11,053,000. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17.

Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

