Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Short Interest Update

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,700 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 478,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SHPW stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 251,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,535. Shapeways has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98.

Get Shapeways alerts:

SHPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shapeways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shapeways during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,775,000. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shapeways by 1,133.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 629,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 578,261 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Shapeways during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shapeways during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shapeways Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.