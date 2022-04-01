Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPWGet Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 93.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Shapeways from $12.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shapeways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SHPW stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.59. 109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,312. Shapeways has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Shapeways in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shapeways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Shapeways in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shapeways in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Shapeways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

