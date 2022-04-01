Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 633.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 61.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHAK stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.33. The company had a trading volume of 614,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average of $73.44. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

SHAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.41.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

