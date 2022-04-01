ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $686.52.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $8.92 on Thursday, reaching $547.97. The stock had a trading volume of 94,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,496. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $561.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $611.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total transaction of $406,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,086 shares of company stock worth $23,645,860. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

