ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.52.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,086 shares of company stock valued at $23,645,860. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $556.89 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a PE ratio of 488.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $561.66 and its 200-day moving average is $611.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

