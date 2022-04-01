Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $247.82

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 247.82 ($3.25) and traded as high as GBX 392 ($5.13). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 389 ($5.10), with a volume of 1,472,539 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 300.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 248.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -332.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

About Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.