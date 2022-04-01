Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.79. 22,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,819. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. Sera Prognostics has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 768.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

SERA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

