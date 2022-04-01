SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Up 34.4% in March

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 35,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SNES traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 98,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,834. SenesTech has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNES. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SenesTech by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in SenesTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SenesTech by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SenesTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

