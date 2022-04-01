Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Increased to $174.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $148.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s current price.
SRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.
Shares of SRE opened at $168.12 on Wednesday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $169.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average of $134.74.
In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sempra by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,506,000 after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,698,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 164,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,089,000 after purchasing an additional 174,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
