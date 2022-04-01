Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $92.22

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.22 and traded as low as $48.87. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 60,201 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMLR. B. Riley cut their price target on Semler Scientific from $145.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $334.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average of $92.22.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $144,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semler Scientific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.