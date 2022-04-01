Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE SEM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.27. 17,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,014. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Select Medical by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.