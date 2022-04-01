Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $8.55

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.55, but opened at $8.78. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 3,777 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The company has a market cap of $926.61 million, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $7,576,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,010,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,279,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,890,000 after purchasing an additional 76,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

