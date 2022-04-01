Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $8.55

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.55, but opened at $8.78. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 3,777 shares.
A number of research firms recently commented on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
The company has a market cap of $926.61 million, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79.
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
