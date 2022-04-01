Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Insider Raj Mehra Buys 66,667 Shares of Stock

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) insider Raj Mehra acquired 66,667 shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,666.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SEEL opened at $0.84 on Friday. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $88.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.07 and a quick ratio of 10.07.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SEEL shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.
About Seelos Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.