Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Insider Raj Mehra Buys 66,667 Shares of Stock

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) insider Raj Mehra acquired 66,667 shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,666.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SEEL opened at $0.84 on Friday. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $88.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.07 and a quick ratio of 10.07.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEEL shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,563,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 180,105 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,859,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 116,859 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 84.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,771,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 808,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 26.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 361,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 80,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.