Security National Bank Sells 2,121 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Security National Bank cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,328 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Intel by 1,438.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 24,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Intel by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 100,647 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,270,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

