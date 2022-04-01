Security National Bank Buys 224 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Security National Bank lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.1% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa stock traded up $2.98 on Friday, reaching $224.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,448,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $430.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.29. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,733. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.