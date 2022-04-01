Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IOSP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innospec in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $107.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.95.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $413.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 348 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $33,679.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec (Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.