Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.11

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.19. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 2,997,570 shares trading hands.

SHIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seanergy Maritime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

The firm has a market cap of $173.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.24 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

