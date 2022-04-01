Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Lowered to $99.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.35.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.44.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after purchasing an additional 230,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 169,996 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $501,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $282,047,000 after acquiring an additional 168,220 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $277,050,000 after acquiring an additional 473,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

