SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaChange International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Shares of SEAC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 111,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the second quarter worth $1,233,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 5,134.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 767,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 52.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 158,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 34.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 93.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.