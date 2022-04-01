SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaChange International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.
Shares of SEAC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 111,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.44.
SeaChange International Company Profile (Get Rating)
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.