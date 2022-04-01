Scotiabank Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$79.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollarama from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.17.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$70.90 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$51.50 and a 12-month high of C$72.37. The stock has a market cap of C$21.11 billion and a PE ratio of 35.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$66.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.84%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.