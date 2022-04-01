Scotiabank Boosts Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Price Target to 470.00

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from 415.00 to 470.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on YARIY. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yara International ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $331.33.

Yara International ASA stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.99. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

